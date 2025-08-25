Publican hosts Cheltenham Gold Cup hero who ‘persuaded’ him to buy the bar

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Never meet your heroes, they say. Not true, says Joe Gregg.
The proprietor of Bradley’s Bar met his sporting hero, retired jockey Paddy Brennan, last Wednesday night in his Labane hostelry. And he has no regrets.
“He’s an absolute legend. We had a great night,” he says.
The Dubliner was in the market for a rural Irish pub to retire in for years. But a framed Connacht Tribune article that hangs on the wall of the Farmer’s Bar in Bradley’s Bar was what convinced him to buy it late last year.
The feature, penned by sports editor John McIntyre, documented Brennan’s village homecoming after steering Imperial Commander to Gold Cup success in Cheltenham in 2010.
“I didn’t know Labane was part of Ardrahan. Colm Farrell, the auctioneer, said he was from down the road. I turned to my brother and said, ‘we’re buying this’. He’s my sporting hero,” he says.
Nine months later, Joe got a text off Ian McCarthy, a Kildare trainer whose aunt has a pub, McCarthy’s in Kilbeacanty. It confirmed Paddy Brennan, now a bloodstock agent, who buys and sells horses, was home in Ardrahan – and wanted a pint in Bradley’s.
“He came with his wife Lindsey, and a load of his old school mates were here. We sang and danced through the night. Paddy and Lindsey both said, ‘we don’t have a pub like this where we live in England’,” recalls Joe.
As a semi-professional gambler in the noughties, Joe says he always admired Brennan, who saddled more than 1,500 winners.
“To do what he did in racing. He was a young lad who made good. He had no racing background. One day he was told to jump up on the back of a pony, and to go from that to winning the Gold Cup in 2010.
“It’s an incredible story, the stuff of legend. I don’t know why someone hasn’t written a book about it, or a movie.
“He’s a legend in Ardrahan and a legend to me. And here he was having a pint with me. Dreams do come true,” he says.
Pictured: Paddy Brennan (centre) raising a pint in Bradley’s Bar with (from left) Lindsey Brennan, Paul Stankard, Gerry Henley Jnr, Aidan Murray, owner Joe Gregg and auctioneer Colm Farrell.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Heart and stroke charity Croí records progress and transformative health initiatives
The pioneering heart and stroke charity based in Galway has recorded a year of exceptional impact...
Siamsa celebrates the long life of a stone mason, poet – and legend of Baile na Cille
Words and photos: Matt Nolan. By trade, he was a master stone mason – but if walls were his li...
New research shows that Galway is the least affordable county in Connacht for first time buyers
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is the least affordable county in Connacht for...
University of Galway launches oral history archive of Irish showbusiness
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe University of Galway is launching an oral history...
Two Galway-based initiatives shortlisted for National Age Friendly Recognition and Achievement Awards
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway-based initiatives have been shortlisted fo...
Chamber CEO seeks EU meetings in Galway during Ireland’s Presidency
Ireland’s upcoming Presidency of the European Union next year provides a significant opportunity ...
Bright rail future beckons for Galway and the West of Ireland
Opinion by Ultan Keady Over the last 50 years, the growth of Galway city, the regional capital...
Athenry embraces Lady Day with pilgrims’ walk to Holy Well
Words and photos: Francis Kennedy It may not have been as colourful as it used – but Athenry w...
Galway Deputy asks Minister to intervene on situation regarding school transport for Colaiste Na Coiribe.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway Deputy has asked the Minister with direct re...