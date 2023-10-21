Publican calls time on social media list of ‘barred’ customers

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 3 minutes read
The proprietor of a Conamara pub at the centre of a social media storm has labelled as ‘fake’, a list circulating online that purported to contain reasons why named customers are barred.
An Spidéal publican Kresimir Beric insisted the statements contained in the list – which outlined reasons why named people were barred from drinking in Cois Cuain – were untrue.
Mr Beric said he wanted to “publicly apologise to anyone affected” by the social media post which has been shared throughout the local community including on messaging app WhatsApp.
He insisted the content was “heavily edited and untrue”; and he said he closed the pub on Sunday and Monday, “due to safety concerns for anyone on the premises until the situation is resolved”.
The messages, seen by the Connacht Tribune, list the names of more than a dozen people who were allegedly ‘barred’ from the premises that is situated on Main Street in the town.
As well as names, there were also head and shoulder photographs of some of customers on the list.
Under each name there is an allegation as to why they are supposedly barred.
It included reference to one customer who allegedly was “annoying to guests and vomited all over the bar”.
Another allegedly “showed his ass to people”, according to the ‘barred list’ circulated.
The alleged reasons why the customers were not allowed into the bar ranged from starting fights, to being “annoying and disrespectful to staff”; “damaging the front door” and “spilling drink on the pool table”.
Another customer was said to be “lippy” and had “no limits when drinking”, according to the list in circulation.
Several other comments were potentially defamatory of named individuals, who were allegedly involved in criminal activity.
But Mr Beric insisted the statements were not true, and the list was a “fake list”.
“I do understand the damage is done and people are angry. It’s impossible for me to defend myself or the people on the list from social media prosecution (sic) of this kind regardless of the content being fake,” said the Croatian national in a statement.
Mr Beric said he closed the pub when he became aware of “hate group chats” and “aggressive reactions”, which had made him “worried about the safety of people working on the premises”.
He had invited people affected by the list to visit Cois Cuain at a specified day and time, “so I can personally apologise”.
A number of people have posted messages on social media in support of Cois Cuain and Mr Beric.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Gardai seek help in finding young man missing from Ballinasloe
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man missing from Ballinasloe 32 yea...
Health Minister says new Emergency Department at UHG to take major step forward in coming weeks
The Health Minister has today indicated that the long-awaited new Emergency Department at UHG is ...
HopeSpace
The Galway public are being reminded that a new free grief counselling service for children is no...
Galway Pumpkin Patch in Ardrahan named in Ireland’s top 10
Galway Pumpkin Patch in Castletaylor in Ardrahan has been named in Ireland’s top 10 The survey wa...
New city tour billed as “spine-tingling” journey into dark history of Galway
A “spine-tingling” journey into the darker and lesser known side of the history of Ga...
Athenry business among 3 companies praised for innovation at national awards
Athenry business, Konree Innovation, is among three companies being praised for their innovation ...
Health Minister says new Radiation Oncology Centre at UHG will provide enormous benefits for patients
The Health Minister says the opening of a new radiation oncology centre at Galway University Hosp...
70% of HAP households in Galway city had some employment last year
Almost 70 percent of HAP households in Galway city had some employment last year. That’s ab...
Galway City Council decrease their grant support for city sports clubs
Galway City Council have allocated just under 135 thousand euro across 50 different sports clubs ...