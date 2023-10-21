Publican calls time on social media list of ‘barred’ customers

  • Services

The proprietor of a Conamara pub at the centre of a social media storm has labelled as ‘fake’, a list circulating online that purported to contain reasons why named customers are barred.

An Spidéal publican Kresimir Beric insisted the statements contained in the list – which outlined reasons why named people were barred from drinking in Cois Cuain – were untrue.

Mr Beric said he wanted to “publicly apologise to anyone affected” by the social media post which has been shared throughout the local community including on messaging app WhatsApp.

He insisted the content was “heavily edited and untrue”; and he said he closed the pub on Sunday and Monday, “due to safety concerns for anyone on the premises until the situation is resolved”.

The messages, seen by the Connacht Tribune, list the names of more than a dozen people who were allegedly ‘barred’ from the premises that is situated on Main Street in the town.

As well as names, there were also head and shoulder photographs of some of customers on the list.

Under each name there is an allegation as to why they are supposedly barred.

It included reference to one customer who allegedly was “annoying to guests and vomited all over the bar”.

Another allegedly “showed his ass to people”, according to the ‘barred list’ circulated.

The alleged reasons why the customers were not allowed into the bar ranged from starting fights, to being “annoying and disrespectful to staff”; “damaging the front door” and “spilling drink on the pool table”.

Another customer was said to be “lippy” and had “no limits when drinking”, according to the list in circulation.

Several other comments were potentially defamatory of named individuals, who were allegedly involved in criminal activity.

But Mr Beric insisted the statements were not true, and the list was a “fake list”.

“I do understand the damage is done and people are angry. It’s impossible for me to defend myself or the people on the list from social media prosecution (sic) of this kind regardless of the content being fake,” said the Croatian national in a statement.

Mr Beric said he closed the pub when he became aware of “hate group chats” and “aggressive reactions”, which had made him “worried about the safety of people working on the premises”.

He had invited people affected by the list to visit Cois Cuain at a specified day and time, “so I can personally apologise”.

A number of people have posted messages on social media in support of Cois Cuain and Mr Beric.

