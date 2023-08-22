Public urged to get involved with major clean air campaign launched in city
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public are being urged to get involved with a major new clean air campaign that’s been launched in the city this afternoon.
‘Clean Air Together’ is a collaboration between the Environmental Protection Agency and Galway City Council.
It’s billed as a ‘citizen science’ project – and they’re seeking the input of 500 participants to help measure air pollution during the month of October.
Further information on how to get involved can be found at CleanAirTogether.ie.
Leo McKittrick is Scientific Officer at the EPA and he urges people to take part in the project:
Patrick Greene, Director of Services at Galway City Council, explains how these results will help the council going forward:
More like this:
64 people on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 64 people on trolleys at Galway’s public hospital...
No arrests as Gardaí continue investigation into carjacking in Barna
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí says no arrests have been made as an investigation continu...
University of Galway spent over €83,000 on business class trips since 2021
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway has spent over 83 thousand euro on busin...
Woman dies and man taken to UHG with serious injuries following Mayo crash
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A woman in her 70s has died, and a man was taken to University Ho...
Galway/Roscommon TD criticises ‘chaotic’ school transport saga
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice is full of criticism for ...
‘Bish’ told to go back to the drawing board on new school plans
Management at the Bish secondary school have been told to go back to the drawing board on plans t...
No vacant home refurbishment grants approved in Galway City
Not one vacant home refurbishment grant has been approved since the scheme was rolled out to Galw...
Galway City Council under fire for refusing to sell unused lands
Galway City Council’s policy for disposing of land has come under the microscope as elected membe...
Planning permission granted for new Gaelscoil campus in Athenry
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planning approval has been given for a long-awaited new Gaelscoil...