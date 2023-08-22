Public urged to get involved with major clean air campaign launched in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public are being urged to get involved with a major new clean air campaign that’s been launched in the city this afternoon.

‘Clean Air Together’ is a collaboration between the Environmental Protection Agency and Galway City Council.

It’s billed as a ‘citizen science’ project – and they’re seeking the input of 500 participants to help measure air pollution during the month of October.

Further information on how to get involved can be found at CleanAirTogether.ie.

Leo McKittrick is Scientific Officer at the EPA and he urges people to take part in the project:

Patrick Greene, Director of Services at Galway City Council, explains how these results will help the council going forward: