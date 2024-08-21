Public urged to get involved in “2 minute beach clean” in Salthill
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The public is being urged to get involved in a “2 minute beach clean” in Salthill tomorrow (Thursday)
The event is a joint initiative between charity Clean Coasts and Fáilte Ireland and is being replicated across the country.
It aims to showcase how even a very short time can make a big difference – with each 2 minute clean estimated to gather between 1 and 2 kilos of rubbish.
The clean up will take place on Salthill Beach at 6 tomorrow evening
