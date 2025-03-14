Public urged to consider all care options as hospitals braced for bank holiday weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The public are being urged to consider all care options this bank holiday weekend, as Galway’s public hospitals could be under considerable pressure.

They’re assured that the Emergency Departments at UHG or Portiuncula Ballinasloe are the most appropriate places to be in the event of genuine emergency.

But otherwise, the public are advised to consider their GP, an out-of-hours service like Westdoc, or the Minor Injury Unit in Roscommon.

It’s expected both hospitals will experience higher than normal attendances due to the long weekend, and there will be considerable wait times.