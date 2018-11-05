Public talk on Palestine to be held in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent Senator Frances Black will visit Galway tomorrow to speak about Palestine and her Occupied Territories Bill 2018.

The bill seeks to ban trade in good produced in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

Senator Black will outline why she has tabled the bill, the next steps and the reaction in Palestine.

The event will also feature personal accounts from local members of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign and political representatives.

The free public talk will take place at the Harbour Hotel in the city tomorrow evening at 7.30.