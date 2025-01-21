Public talk on cancer prevention to take place in Mervue

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public talk on cancer prevention will take place in Mervue tomorrow.

The event is run through the Health Club Initiative supported by the HSE.

Cancer accounts for 30 percent of all deaths in Ireland – but between 30 and 50 percent of cases are preventable through lifestyle and environmental changes.

The free event will take place at the clubhouse at St. James GAA in Mervue tomorrow at 7pm.

Caroline Murray of the HSE told Galway Talks it’s about looking at how small changes could make a big difference.