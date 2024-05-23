Public share reactions to news that Ward’s Corner Store on University Road to close after 93 years
The public have been giving their reaction to the news that Ward’s Corner Store on University Road in the city is to close after 93 years in business.
The iconic family-run shop has been a staple for countless generations of students.
Announcing the closure, the store said “it’s time to rest after three generations and three families raised”.
Tomorrow is its final day of business, according to a sign posted on the door by owner Joe Ward.
Chloe Nolan went to Wards today to ask the public how they feel about the announcement.
