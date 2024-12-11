Public reminded normal traffic rules still apply as free Christmas parking rolled out in Galway towns

The public in Tuam is being reminded that normal traffic rules still apply as free Christmas parking is rolled out.

As well as Tuam, there are pay parking concessions concessions in the towns of Ballinasloe, Loughrea, Clifden, Athenry and Gort in the lead up to Christmas.

This is to encourage footfall in the regional towns so there is free on and off-street parking from 11 each morning until December 31st

At a meeting this week, Tuam area Councillor Donagh Killilea noted that some people ended up getting tickets last year because people didn’t realise that all other rules still apply other than the cost.