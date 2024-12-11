  • Services

Services

Public reminded normal traffic rules still apply as free Christmas parking rolled out in Galway towns

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Public reminded normal traffic rules still apply as free Christmas parking rolled out in Galway towns
Share story:

The public in Tuam is being reminded that normal traffic rules still apply as free Christmas parking is rolled out.

As well as Tuam, there are pay parking concessions concessions in the towns of Ballinasloe, Loughrea, Clifden, Athenry and Gort in the lead up to Christmas.

This is to encourage footfall in the regional towns so there is free on and off-street parking from 11 each morning until December 31st

At a meeting this week, Tuam area Councillor Donagh Killilea noted that some people ended up getting tickets last year because people didn’t realise that all other rules still apply other than the cost.

More like this:
no_space
Newly refurbished Children's Millennium Park in city reopens

The newly refurbished Children's Millennium Park on University Road in the city has reopened. Wor...

no_space
Sinn Féin's Martin McNamara to be co-opted to Louis O'Hara's seat on County Council

Sinn Féin's Martin McNamara is to be co-opted to Louis O'Hara's vacant seat on Galway County Coun...

no_space
Public in Tuam reminded normal traffic rules still apply as free Christmas parking rolled out

The public in Tuam are being reminded that normal traffic rules still apply as free Christmas par...

no_space
Former TD Anne Rabbitte appointed to Seanad by Simon Harris

Anne Rabbitte, who lost her Dáil seat in the General Election, has been appointed to the Seanad. ...

no_space
City Council's €2m spend on masterplan reports compared to Dáil bike shed controversy

A €2m spend by Galway City Council on masterplan reports is being compared to the Dáil bike shed ...

no_space
City Council’s €2m spend on masterplan reports compared to Dáil bike shed controversy

A €2m spend by Galway City Council on masterplan reports is being compared to the Dáil bike shed ...

no_space
Chair of Galway GAA refutes claim board "dragging heels" over Brownes Field in Tuam

The Chair of Galway GAA has refuted an allegation that it's "dragging its heels" over proposed pl...

no_space
Gardaí investigating all circumstances around discovery of body in city

Gardaí say they're continuing to investigate all the circumstances following the discovery of a m...

no_space
Plans move forward for new Loughrea fire station at St Lawrence's Field despite objections

Plans are to move forward for a new fire station at St Lawrence's Field in Loughrea, despite some...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up