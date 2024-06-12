Public predict Galway will be second wettest county this summer

The Galway public are predicting that we’ll be the second wettest county in Ireland this summer.

Centra has partnered with weather enthusiast Carlow Weather, Alan O’Reilly, to launch its “Whatever the Weather Pay Days” Campaign.





The campaign is a promotion – offering participants the chance to win prizes by taking part on social media throughout the summer.

But it’s underpinned by some interesting guesses from the public as to what lies ahead this summer.

People in Dublin were most confident of reaching the highest temperatures in the country, followed by Wexford.

While people in Donegal and Galway were just as confident in the opposite direction – that both would see the most rain.

Overall, the majority of people think July 15th will be the hottest day – while the last week in August has been predicted to be the wettest week.

And for those who enjoy a BBQ – two-thirds said they expect to be able to do it less than 10 times all summer.

