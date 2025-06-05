  • Services

Services

Public meeting tonight over potential transfer of three acres of Shantalla Park to HSE

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Public meeting tonight over potential transfer of three acres of Shantalla Park to HSE
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public meeting is taking place tonight over the potential transfer of three acres of Shantalla Park to the HSE for a permanent helipad.

The Shantalla Residents Association says this would amount to giving away half of the community’s only green space without any consultation.

Galway City Councillors are set to vote on the issue next week, and the public meeting takes place at 7:45 this evening in St Joseph’s Community Centre.

Speaking to Galway Talks Donal McCarthy of Shantalla Residents’ Association outlines what the aim of the meeting is:

More like this:
no_space
Coláiste Bhaile Chláir students react to first Leaving Cert exam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver 7,000 students in Galway  are into day two of Le...

no_space
Coláiste Bhaile Chlár students react to first Leaving Cert exam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver 7,000 students in Galway  are into day two of Le...

no_space
Major works to improve water supply on west side of city begin next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMajor works to improve the water supply network on th...

no_space
Irish Rail, Gardaí and RSA on patrol at three Galway level crossings

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIrish Rail, An Garda Síochána and the RSA will be pat...

no_space
President Higgins in Galway to address 25th anniversary of Terryland Forest Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPresident of Ireland Michael D Higgins is in Galway l...

no_space
Conamara in mourning after two deaths in house blaze

THERE was shock and sadness in the Conamara area this week following the deaths of two people in ...

no_space
From a phone call down by the river to a sea of online abuse

Country Living with Francis Farragher IDO have a confession to make . . . I’m in love . . . an...

no_space
Galway have not clicked yet but don’t dare question team’s bottle

Inside Track with John McIntyre COMING down the home stretch at Celtic Park last Sunday, the p...

no_space
Galway have the scope to stop Cats’ six-in-a-row bid

WE have been here before. Eight times, in fact, since Galway’s landmark move east to compete in t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up