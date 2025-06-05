Public meeting tonight over potential transfer of three acres of Shantalla Park to HSE

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public meeting is taking place tonight over the potential transfer of three acres of Shantalla Park to the HSE for a permanent helipad.

The Shantalla Residents Association says this would amount to giving away half of the community’s only green space without any consultation.

Galway City Councillors are set to vote on the issue next week, and the public meeting takes place at 7:45 this evening in St Joseph’s Community Centre.

Speaking to Galway Talks Donal McCarthy of Shantalla Residents’ Association outlines what the aim of the meeting is: