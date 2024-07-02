Public meeting to introduce international mental health movement to Connemara
Mental Health Ireland is hosting an event in Clifden later today to introduce the international mental health and wellbeing movement known as Thrive to Connemara
The movement, introduced to Ireland in 2021, promotes positive mental health by supporting communities through engagement and activities
The event will be attended by County Cathaoirleach Councillor Albert Dolan, Galway Rose Deirdre Jennings and members of the award-winning Thrive Balbriggan programme.
The meeting will be held from 7 to 9 this evening at the Station House Hotel in Clifden and Áine Hurley, Galway’s MHI Development Officer explains its focus
