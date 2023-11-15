  • Services

Services

Public meeting to discuss stopping planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim

Published:

Public meeting to discuss stopping planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim
Share story:

A public meeting will take place in Aughrim tomorrow to discuss stopping a planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim.

The plans would see an existing 12m wooden pole opposite the playground, replaced with a 18m telecommunications mast.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

But stopping the proposed mast would be a major uphill battle.

The original grant of permission by county planners was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by local residents – and earlier this month it upheld the permission.

The public meeting takes place at Valeries of Aughrim tomorrow evening at 8.

The post Public meeting to discuss stopping planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Fresh demands on Galway Garda Chief over “barbaric” anti-social behavior in city

Fresh demands are being levelled against the Galway Garda Chief over “barbaric” incid...

no_space
Galway Port on track for another “record” year amid wind turbine boom

Galway Port had a “record” 2022 – and it’s on track to deliver similar or...

no_space
Funding for homeless support service for Traveller women in Galway city and Tuam

Funding has been secured for the establishment of homeless support services for Traveller women i...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala clears way for new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry

An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry. The plans we...

no_space
Person taken to UHG following road crash in Oranmore

A person has been taken to UHG following a road crash in Oranmore. The three vehicle incident hap...

no_space
ESB still working to restore power to hundreds of homes across Galway

The ESB is still working to restore power to hundreds of homes in East Galway in the aftermath of...

no_space
Ballinasloe Councillors want to see a proactive approach to flood relief schemes

Ballinasloe Councillors are pushing for a proactive approach to flood relief schemes in the area,...

no_space
Ryan Tubridy to turn on Christmas lights in Clifden

Ryan Turbidy will be turning on the Christmas lights in Clifden. He’ll be lighting up with ...

no_space
County’s first Public Private Partnership for social housing to be located in Tuam

The county’s first Public Private Partnership for social housing is to be located in Tuam w...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up