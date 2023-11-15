A public meeting will take place in Aughrim tomorrow to discuss stopping a planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim.

The plans would see an existing 12m wooden pole opposite the playground, replaced with a 18m telecommunications mast.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

But stopping the proposed mast would be a major uphill battle.

The original grant of permission by county planners was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by local residents – and earlier this month it upheld the permission.

The public meeting takes place at Valeries of Aughrim tomorrow evening at 8.

The post Public meeting to discuss stopping planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim appeared first on Galway Bay FM.