Public meeting to discuss litter and dumping in Ballybane

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in Ballybane tomorrow evening to discuss littering and dumping.

The community gathering which sets out to keep Ballybane a litter free zone takes place at Ballybane Community Resource Centre at 8pm.

It’s to be chaired by local Fianna Fail election candidate Alan Cheevers and will also be attended by Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv.

It comes as the recent litter league survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter ranked Ballybane second from the bottom.