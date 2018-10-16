Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held next month (Nov) to discuss a crisis in funding at local charity Galway Autism Partnership.
The community based charity was formed in 2011 and provides supports and services to autistic individuals and their families.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details….
Public meeting to discuss funding crisis at Galway Autism Partnership
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held next month (Nov) to discuss a crisis in funding at local charity Galway Autism Partnership.