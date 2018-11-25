Public meeting to discuss funding crisis at Galway Autism Partnership

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in the city tomorrow to discuss a funding crisis would could see the Galway Autism Partnership close its doors. (26/11)

The community based charity was formed in 2011 and provides a wide range of supports and services to autistic individuals and their families.

The group currently has almost 500 members but now fears it may be forced to cease operations after Christmas if it does not secure sustainable funding.

A public meeting is being held tomorrow evening at 7 at the GAP House in Laurel Park to urge local representatives to take action.

