Public meeting this evening to resurrect Tuam Community Council
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A public meeting is to take place later this evening to resurrect Tuam Community Council
A four-member committee is driving the campaign
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
They’re encouraging volunteers to come on board to help deliver improved facilities for Tuam.
Tuam District Councillors have also been invited to the information evening as well as members of previous Tuam community councils.
The meeting will be held in High Cross College South Campus at 7.30 this evening.
Committee PRO Edel Concannon, says they hope to foster more collaboration.
The post Public meeting this evening to resurrect Tuam Community Council appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
National Women’s Enterprise Day – FYI Galway talks to city businesswoman Alison McGrath, a winner in the recent Visa She’s Next Grant Programme
Today is National Women’s Enterprise Day and to mark the occasion FYI Galway has caught up ...
Oireachtas Committee agrees to invite Western Rail Greenway petitioners to present case
An Oireachtas Committee has agreed to get the ball rolling to fix a date for Western Rail Greenwa...
West of Ireland’s first Poetry Jukebox installed in Galway city
A Poetry Jukebox has been installed in Galway city, the first in the West of Ireland. Poets Jim W...
DPD’s Galway City fleet is now fully electric
DPD’s Galway city fleet of delivery vehicles are now 100 per cent electric, making Galway D...
Concerns raised of toxicity of site for gas turbine at Tynagh
Concerns have been raised over the potential toxicity of the land chosen for a gas turbine betwee...
Academic colleagues in the UK rescue University of Galway bee research project
Academic colleagues in the UK have come to the rescue of a University of Galway research team who...
Garda investigation continuing after young man hospitalised following disturbance at Ballinfoile Park
The Garda investigation is continuing into a disturbance at Ballinfoile Park which resulted in a ...
Galway Gardai “keeping eye” on heroin use despite low seizure rates
Galway Gardaí are “keeping an eye” on heroin use across the county, despite relativel...
Galway City Council to become first local authority to eliminate diesel in larger fleet
Galway City Council is to become the first local authority to eliminate diesel in its larger flee...