Public meeting this evening on future of Clifden Hospital

A public meeting is to be held this evening on the future of Clifden Hospital.

The facility closed on the 26th February due to lack of agency staff and the difficulty in recruiting nurses.





No date has been given for the re-opening of the service.

HSE Senior Management has given assurances they are working hard to resolve the staffing shortage.

They say they are anxious to re-open the beds in Clifden as soon as possible.

This evening’s public meeting takes place in the Town Hall at 6.

It’s been arranged by Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion and Senator Sean Kyne.

All Public Representatives for the area have also been invited.

