Public meeting on TB for Galway farmers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting for farmers in Galway and Clare about tuberculosis will take place tomorrow.

The Irish Farmers Association has organised the meeting in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture to discuss the current TB eradication programme.

Senior officials from the Department and the IFA will attend the meeting at the Lady Gregory Hotel in Gort at 8 tomorrow evening.

Galway IFA Animal Welfare Health Rep, Stephen Canavan will explain on our 11 bulletin why it’s important for farmers to attend.