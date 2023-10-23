Public meeting on future of Portumna’s Public Spaces to take place tomorrow
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A public meeting is to take place tomorrow evening (Tues oct 24) to discuss the future of Portumna’s public spaces.
The Galway County Council design team will take the public through a draft masterplan for the town centre as part of Portumna Vision 2030
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Members of Coillte will also hold a public consultation on the future of Portumna Forest Park and users of the park are encouraged to share their opinions.
The meeting is open to all members of the public and will take place in the Irish Workhouse Centre, St Brigids Road from 6 to 9pm tomorrow
Hazel Fox, Town Regeneration Officer from Galway County Council outlines some of the projects that will be discussed:
The post Public meeting on future of Portumna’s Public Spaces to take place tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 72 homes in Athenry
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against the refusal of plans for 72 new homes in ...
South Galway householders urged to avail of free e-waste and battery recycling
South Galway householders are being urged to bring their batteries, electrical, and electronic w...
Hundreds without power in Loughrea and Kilcolgan
Around 200 customers are without power in areas of Loughrea and Kilcolgan. Crews have been workin...
Galway Simon Community supported 1,400 people last year
Galway Simon Community supported more than 1,400 people in the West last year. Its 2022 Annual Im...
Michael Fitzmaurice accuses Michael D. Higgins of “bare faced hypocrisy” over flooding comments
Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice is accusing President Michael D. Higgins of “bare faced hypocr...
Two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators for UHG and Merlin
UHG and Merlin Park have gained two new Patient Advice and Liaison Service Coordinators Galway na...
University of Galway President calls for extension of PhD stipend funding
The University of Galway President is calling for an extension of the stipend funding for PhD stu...
2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband
Over 2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband. National Broad...
U-turn on decision to cut hours at Salthill Garda Station
Plans to close the public office at Salthill Garda Station after 10pm each night have been put on...