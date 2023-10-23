Public meeting on future of Portumna’s Public Spaces to take place tomorrow

A public meeting is to take place tomorrow evening (Tues oct 24) to discuss the future of Portumna’s public spaces.

The Galway County Council design team will take the public through a draft masterplan for the town centre as part of Portumna Vision 2030





Members of Coillte will also hold a public consultation on the future of Portumna Forest Park and users of the park are encouraged to share their opinions.

The meeting is open to all members of the public and will take place in the Irish Workhouse Centre, St Brigids Road from 6 to 9pm tomorrow

Hazel Fox, Town Regeneration Officer from Galway County Council outlines some of the projects that will be discussed:

