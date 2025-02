This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public meeting on diabetes technology will be held in the city tomorrow (25/2).

The free event organised by the Diabetes Technology Network and Diabetes Ireland aims to show patients how the latest tech can help manage Type 1 Diabetes.

It takes place at Croí House in Newcastle tomorrow evening at 6.15pm.

Dr. Tomas Griffin is one of several guest speakers – and he explains how technology can make a difference.