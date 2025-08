This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public meeting is taking place next week in relation to Portiuncula Hospital maternity services.

It’s been organised by Portiuncula Maternity Alliance, who are heading a campaign for safe care for mothers and babies.

Over three thousand people have signed the group’s online petition to save maternity services at the Ballinasloe hospital.

The meeting will take place next Tuesday August 5th at 8 in the evening at Gullane’s Hotel.