A public meeting is being held in Belclare next Friday over a planned wind farm development in the area.

Locals are in opposition to the plans which would see eight turbines of 185m in height constructed.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The wind farm is planned for a stretch just outside Tuam, between the areas of Belclare and Corofin.

The meeting will take place upstairs at the community pitch hall in Belclare next Friday December 1st at 8PM.

The post Public meeting next Friday over wind turbine plans for Corofin and Belclare appeared first on Galway Bay FM.