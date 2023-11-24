Public meeting next Friday over wind turbine plans for Corofin and Belclare
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A public meeting is being held in Belclare next Friday over a planned wind farm development in the area.
Locals are in opposition to the plans which would see eight turbines of 185m in height constructed.
The wind farm is planned for a stretch just outside Tuam, between the areas of Belclare and Corofin.
The meeting will take place upstairs at the community pitch hall in Belclare next Friday December 1st at 8PM.
