Public meeting in Tuam to explore future of Toghermore site

A public meeting will take place in Tuam this evening to discuss and explore and future of the Toghermore site.

The site, which is owned by the HSE, housed mental health supports until last year, when they moved to the Grove campus.

This evening’s meeting is hosted by Fianna Fail election candidate for Galway East, Minister Anne Rabbitte, and takes place in High Cross College at 7.30pm.

A number of speakers will detail possible plans for the site, including playgrounds, therapy gardens, GAA pitches, horticulture areas and an equine therapy facility.