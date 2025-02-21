  • Services

Public meeting in Cashel tonight on proposed Sceirde Rocks Offshore Windfarm

A public meeting will take place tonight on the proposed Sceirde Rocks Offshore Windfarm project.

Planning permission was lodged last month, and a decision on the 1.5 billion euro development is expected this July.

The plans by Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta propose thirty 324 metre wind turbines between 5-12km off the coast of Connemara – with Carna being the nearest settlement.

An online petition against the plans has amassed over four thousand signatures, with the main concerns being the size of the turbines and their proximity to the coast.

Submissions can be made on the proposed development until 5:30PM on the 24th March, and the plans can be viewed online, in-person at County Hall or at the Community Centre in Carna.

The meeting – organised by community group Connemara Coastal Protection – will take place at 8PM this evening at the Cashel Community Centre.

More information, including maps and drawings can be found at sceirderockswindfarmplanning.ie

