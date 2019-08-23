Public meeting in Ballinasloe to discuss concerns about waste facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting about a controversial licence for a waste facility in Ballinasloe will take place next week. (26/8)

It’s being organised by the ‘Ballinsloe Says No’ campaign group to discuss environmental and health concerns in relation to the planned waste facility.

Last year, the High Court overturned a decision by the county council granting the waste permit, however a new application for a licence has now been submitted.

The meeting will take place in Gullanes Hotel in Ballinasloe next Monday evening at 7 o’ clock.