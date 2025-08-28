  • Services

Public meeting in Athenry over plans for major power plant in Cashla

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public meeting is taking place in Athenry this evening over plans for a major power plant in Cashla.

The Cashla Peaker Plant would only operate during periods of high electricity demand, and if approved, would be one of the largest of its kind in Ireland.

Bord Gáis Energy are looking to build the Open Cycle Gas Turbine on a site around 3 kilometres from Athenry town.

The Athenry Power Plant Concern Group is hosting the information meeting at the Raheen Woods at 7:30 this evening.

Ollie Freeney says there has been a lack of communication and transparency with the project

 

