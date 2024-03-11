Public lecture in city on famous Galway code-breaker Emily Anderson

A free public lecture will take place in the city this evening on famous Galway code-breaker, Emily Anderson.

Emily – who was born in the city – worked as a code-breaker for British intelligence during both world wars, winning an OBE for her work as a cryptanalyst.





But while she was known as an exceptional music historian, her professional life as Britain’s greatest female codebreaker remain secret during her life.

The free lecture by historian Dr. Jackie Uí Chionna will take place at 8pm in the Harbour Hotel.

