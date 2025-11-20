Public invited to shape future of University Hospital Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The public is being invited to shape the future of University Hospital Galway through a series of drop-in consultations on the development plans

They include two new bed blocks with 300 additional inpatient beds; a new Emergency Department, ICU and Surgical block, a new cancer centre, laboratory and a new Women and Children’s unit on the campus

Manager Chris Kane says outdated facilities that no longer meet modern standards need to be replaced, adding that a permanent helipad base is a necessity

Local residents, businesses and community groups are invited to review the plans and to offer feedback.

The first public drop-ins will be held next week – on Monday and Saturday at St Joseph’s Community Centre, Shantalla from 11am to 7pm