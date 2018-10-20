Public invited to make submissions Sportsground plans

Connacht Rugby have launched a public consultation process as part of its recently announced €30 million Sportsground redevelopment project.

And they do so buoyed by the support of the Government after a meeting this week with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested that there will be state aid for the project.

After the meeting the Taoiseach tweeted: “Exciting plan for new Sportgrounds. We’ve invested in stadia in Cork, Limerick and Dublin. We should do so in Galway also.”

But a key part in the planning process will be the public consultation, starting with an open day in the Connacht Hotel next Tuesday from 3pm to 9pm, where all members of the public are welcome to attend.

During the consultation, drawings and images will be on display and representatives involved in the project from Connacht Rugby, Tobin Engineers and Chapman Architects will be available to receive submissions and feedback and answer questions on the project.

Connacht Rugby Chief Executive Willie Ruane said that the reaction to last week’s announcement had been ‘overwhelmingly positive’ – and that they had already received a large number of emails with observations and offers of support.

“We are now planning a public session to provide an opportunity for local residents and the wider community to get to view the plans and provide feedback,” he said.

“We are looking forward to displaying the plans and making people available to explain aspects of the design in more detail at that event. The session will run from 3pm to 9pm so people can feel free to call in at any stage during that window,” he added.

Ciarán McGovern of Tobin Consulting Engineers said they were excited to be involved in the redevelopment of a venue that had been the home of Connacht Rugby since 1927.

“The delivery of this 12,000 capacity stadium and high performance centre is of huge strategic importance not just to Connacht Rugby but also to the entire West of Ireland,” he said

For those unavailable to attend the public session on October 23, submissions and feedback can also be submitted via email

Local residents who wish to make verbal submission, have any questions or require more information they can contact a member of the project team on 091 561568.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.