Public invited to attend Gort Biogas group update and planning meeting tomorrow
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Gort Biogas Concern Group are inviting members of the public are invited to attend a meeting tomorrow evening in the town.
Last November, the group celebrated a win in their fight against a planned biogas plant in the town when An Bord Pleanala conceded in the High Court.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The meeting will take place at Sullivan’s Hotel in Gort tomorrow evening from 7:30, and all are invited to hear updates and set out a roadmap.
Chair of the group Ciaran O’Donnell says the meeting is an opportunity to thank the public and keep them informed:
The post Public invited to attend Gort Biogas group update and planning meeting tomorrow appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Glenamaddy student showcases her project on sleep at BT Young Scientist Exhibition
The 60th edition of the BT Young Scientist Exhibition has been officially launched. President Mic...
Improvement works underway on Shrule Road in Headford
Improvement works are underway on the Shrule Road in Headford. Road maintenance is being carried ...
New pathways to employment programme to start in Galway this month
A new programme focusing on employment outcomes for people with a disability is set to launch thi...
Night-time water restrictions for Carraroe
Night-time water restrictions are being introduced for Carraroe for tonight and tomorrow night. R...
Galway routes included in publication of Ireland’s first National Cycle Network
A number of Galway routes have been included in the publication of Ireland’s first National...
Committment given for traffic and speed survey for N65 and old Galway road
A commitment has been given to carry out a speed and traffic survey for the old Galway road and t...
New traffic management plan for Tuam could be year away
A new traffic management plan for Tuam is badly needed – but a meeting’s been told it...
Go-ahead for development and extension of Kilbannon burial grounds
The go-ahead has been given for the development and extension of the existing burial grounds in K...
University of Galway SU to hold alumni reunion for 60 year anniversary
The University of Galway’s Student Union is set to mark its sixtieth anniversary this May w...