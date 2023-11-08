  • Services

Public information session on proposed modular homes for Ukrainian refugees in Ballinasloe

Published:

An information session is being held tonight on the proposed plans for a site in Poolboy on modular homes for Ukrainian refugees.

Officials from DCEDIY – the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, the Office of Public Works and Galway County Council will host the event in the Shearwater Hotel from 7 to 9pm.


The National Lead on Civic Engagement from DCEDIY will be in attendance to discuss this Rapid Build Housing Programme.

Local residents and businesses are invited to attend.

