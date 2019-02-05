Public information meeting on National Heritage Plan to be held in city tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public information session on the new National Heritage Plan will take place in the city tomorrow.

The event is part of the consultation process for Heritage Ireland 2030, which is the government’s new heritage plan for Ireland.

Heritage Ireland 2030 will be formed around three themes.

These include building community involvement, supporting stronger heritage partnerships and national leadership.

The information event is one of a number of gatherings organised around the country – where people can hear more about the plan and get advice on preparing a submission.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the event allows the public to have their say on the future of heritage in Galway.

The public session takes place tomorrow at the Council Chambers at County Hall, tomorrow at 2.30pm.