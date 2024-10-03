Public information meeting in Claregalway tonight on first phase of affordable homes
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A public information meeting takes place in Claregalway this evening on the first phase of affordable homes in the area.
The first phase of the Garraí na Gaoithe estate at Lakeview Road will have 17 homes in a mix of two, three and four bed units.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Applications will be accepted via an online portal on the County Council website from 10am on Monday week October 14th.
A second phase of 16 homes will be finished next year, followed by the starting of a third phase of 28 homes towards the end of the year.
The information meeting takes place at the Claregalway Hotel at 7 this evening.
This development represents the first available affordable homes in County Galway in 10 years.
The post Public information meeting in Claregalway tonight on first phase of affordable homes appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Connemara-based dog rescue charity MADRA conducts national census of homeless dogs
There are almost 3-thousand dogs housed in rescues and pounds across Ireland, according to a cens...
Councillor says we can’t wait any longer for improvements to Oranmore train station
Fianna Fáil Councillor John Connolly says we can’t wait any longer for improvements to Oran...
New community arts festival launched in East Galway City
A new community arts festival has been launched on the east side of Galway City. Eastside Arts Fe...
NASA Astronaut to visit Galway Atlantaquaria for Space Week
A retired NASA astronaut is visiting Galway as part of Space Week 2024. Steve Swanson will make a...
More investment needed in Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare as WDC report highlights popularity of the region
The Western Development Commission says more investment is needed to improve housing, roads, publ...
Three people rescued after fishing boat ends up on rocks on Lough Corrib
Three people are recovering at home today after being rescued from their fishing boat on Lough Co...
New bus service to be established between Athenry and Galway City
A new bus service is to be established between Athenry and Galway City. Local Councillor Louis O&...
Undergraduate Open Days at University of Galway tomorrow and Saturday
University of Galway is set to welcome thousands of prospective students, parents and teachers to...
Huge drop in electric car sales in Galway so far this year
There’s been a huge drop in electric car sales in Galway so far this year. Figures from the...