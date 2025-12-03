Public information event over plans for major Cashla power plant

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public information event on the proposed Cashla Peaker Plant is taking place tomorrow evening.

Bord Gáis Energy is looking to build an Open Cycle Gas Turbine – which would be one of the largest of its kind in Ireland – on a site around 3 kilometres from Athenry town.

The meeting – being hosted by Bord Gáis Energy from 1-8PM tomorrow in the Raheen Woods Hotel – will allow people to ask questions and raise concerns directly with them.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway East TD Louis O’Hara says many people are concerned about the project