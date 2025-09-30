  • Services

Public information event on creation of Renmore Neighbourhood Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public information event is taking place tomorrow on the creation of a new neighbourhood park in Renmore. (1/10)

Following an initial public consultation earlier this year, the option have been whittled down to nine potential concepts.

Three are in the Lough Atalia area, three are in the heart of Renmore, and three are based in Ballyloughane.

Further information can be found at RenmorePark.com.

The latest public consultation event takes place at Renmore Community Centre tomorrow from 4pm until 8pm.

Photo – RenmorePark.com

