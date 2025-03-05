  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Public information event in Ballinasloe for survivors of institutional abuse

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Public information event in Ballinasloe for survivors of institutional abuse
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public information event will be held in Ballinasloe tomorrow – Thurs mar 6th – for survivors of institutional abuse.

It’s organised by Sage Advocacy, and aims to guide survivors towards services and resources that can support them.

It’ll be convened by Damian O’ Farrell, an abuse survivor and well-known campaigner for the rights of victims of clerical sex abuse.

The information session will take place at the Shearwater Hotel from mid-day until 4pm tomorrow.

Damian is encourging survivors, their families, or members of the public to drop by.

More like this:
no_space
Galway resident jailed for role in human trafficking of three women into Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway resident has been jailed for four and a half...

no_space
Man in 20s arrested after weapons seized in Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man has been arrested after a number of dangerous w...

no_space
Man in 20s arrested after weapons seized at Ballinasloe property

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man has been arrested after a number of dangerous w...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala approves housing development in Rahoon

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala has approved a housing development i...

no_space
Half a million euro for climate change project at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHalf a million euro in funding has been awarded to a ...

no_space
University Hospital Galway is country's second most overcrowded today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway is the country's second mo...

no_space
Almost €2.5m in unpaid fines at Galway District Court since 2020

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew figures show that unpaid fines worth almost €2.5m...

no_space
Sharp increase in rail passengers between Athenry and Galway last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe number of passengers using rail services between ...

no_space
Frankie’s retirement marks end of Dolan dynasty at Galway Fire Brigade

ALMOST half a century of service to the Galway Fire Brigade came to an end earlier this month whe...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up