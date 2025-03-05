Public information event in Ballinasloe for survivors of institutional abuse

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public information event will be held in Ballinasloe tomorrow – Thurs mar 6th – for survivors of institutional abuse.

It’s organised by Sage Advocacy, and aims to guide survivors towards services and resources that can support them.

It’ll be convened by Damian O’ Farrell, an abuse survivor and well-known campaigner for the rights of victims of clerical sex abuse.

The information session will take place at the Shearwater Hotel from mid-day until 4pm tomorrow.

Damian is encourging survivors, their families, or members of the public to drop by.