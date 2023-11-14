  • Services

Public Information Day on proposed amenity park in Ballinasloe

Published:

Public Information Day on proposed amenity park in Ballinasloe
A public information day on a proposed amenity park will take place in Ballinasloe from 2pm this afternoon (Nov 14)

The development is proposed for a closed landfill site that covers 23 hectares in Poolboy and is in very early stages.


Some local councillors have raised health and safety concerns about a playground being located on the site of a closed down dump

However Mike Melody who is Project Manager, has assured them that it will be subject to planning permission.

Members of the public are invited to share their opinions and talk to consultants from 2pm to 6.30pm in Ballinasloe Library

