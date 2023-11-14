Public Information Day on proposed amenity park in Ballinasloe
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A public information day on a proposed amenity park will take place in Ballinasloe from 2pm this afternoon (Nov 14)
The development is proposed for a closed landfill site that covers 23 hectares in Poolboy and is in very early stages.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Some local councillors have raised health and safety concerns about a playground being located on the site of a closed down dump
However Mike Melody who is Project Manager, has assured them that it will be subject to planning permission.
Members of the public are invited to share their opinions and talk to consultants from 2pm to 6.30pm in Ballinasloe Library
The post Public Information Day on proposed amenity park in Ballinasloe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Investigation underway after body found on Inis Oírr
Gardaí are investigating after a body was found along the shoreline of the Aran Island of Inis Oí...
Hundreds still without power in Galway after Storm Debi
There are still hundreds of households without power across Galway this morning after Storm Debi....
Business owners in Clarinbridge label storm damage as “horror show”
Business owners in Clarinbridge are labelling the storm damage there as a ‘horror show̵...
Rents rise by 15% in Galway in the last year
Rents have risen in Galway by over 15 percent in the past year. The average rent in the city is n...
Galway Chamber in Brussels seeking MEP support for Galway Ring Road
Galway Chamber is in Brussels this week to seek the support of Irish MEP’s for the Galway R...
Loughrea Councillors relatively happy with increased Municipal District Budget
Loughrea Councillors are relatively happy with an increased budget of almost €400 thousand for 20...
Local TD urges flood compensation for Galway businesses hit by Storm Debi
Local TD Ciaran Cannon has been speaking with Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney in an effort to s...
Business owners in Clarinbridge left devastated after Storm Debi
Business owners in Clarinbridge have been left devastated after Storm Debi hit the country in the...
Family Christmas Light Show in Galway‘taking a break’ this year
There will be disappointment for hundreds of families this Christmas, with the news that the Carr...