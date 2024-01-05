  • Services

Public float serious and not-so-serious name suggestions for new Salmon Weir Bridge

As Galway City Council has invited the public to put in suggestions for the naming of the new Salmon Weir Bridge, idea are already flowing on social media.

Some are historical, some are sentimental, some are funny and others are just downright bizarre.


There’s already a strong movement to name the bridge after 1916 veteran and Cumann na mBan leader Julia Morrisey.

But it’s far from the only popular suggestion as people have been voicing their opinions on social media.

One is “The Perry Bridge” – after Alice Perry, a city native who was the first female engineering graduate in Ireland in 1906.

Another is “The Cormican Bridge”, after a volunteer who cleaned the canal for years.

Also being put forward for namesake contention are Nora Barnacle, the wife of James Joyce, and well-known local character Una Taafe, who died in 2006.

There’s also a call for it to be named after Myles Joyce, who was wrongfully convicted and hanged at Galway Gaol in 1882.

Among the countless other suggestions are Friars Bridge, Cathedral Walk, the Tribes Bridge, and Goal Bridge.

And then there’s the inevitable less than serious suggestions.

One says it should be called the pedestrian bypass bridge because it’s the only bypass that’ll ever be opened in the city.

Other unlikely suggestions include the tongue twister “The Bridget McBridgeface Bridge”, “The Waste of Good Money Bridge”, “Bucky Boulevard” and “The Mike Denver Bridge”.

And whatever your opinion, you have until February 11th to have your say by logging onto GalwayCity.ie.

