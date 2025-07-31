Public event next week for Rinville Park Sustainable Development Plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A drop-in event and workshop on the Rinville Park Sustainable Development Plan is taking place next week.

The plan will guide the future enhancement of the park, with a focus on sustainability, accessibility, community use, and biodiversity

It’s described as an opportunity for the public to share views on what they love about the park and what improvements can be made to the area.

On this day (thurs) week August 7th, Oranmore Libary will host a drop-in event from 2-4 pm while an evening workshop will take place between 5-7