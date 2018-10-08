Public consultation to take place on 30million euro Connacht Rugby plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Public consultation on a major re-development of the Sportsground at College Road in the city will take place in the coming weeks.

Connacht Rugby has revealed plans for a 30 million euro redevelopment which will transform the facility into a 12-thousand-capacity stadium and high-performance training centre.

It’s understood Connacht Rugby are to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar about the plans.

The redeveloped stadium would also be available to other sports organisations and the greyhound track would be retained.

The project would be funded from both the public and private sector.

Galway West Deputy Hildegarde Naughton says she has organised a briefing in Leinster House later this month (17/10) to try and gain support from Oireachtas members for the plans.

