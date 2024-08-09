Public consultation opens on enhancement scheme for key Tuam area

Public consultation has opened on the Ballygaddy Road park enhancement scheme in Tuam.

Galway County Council is asking for public opinion on the proposed project.





It would involve creating loop walks, seating areas, play areas and biodiversity planting.

Submissions will be accepted until the 11th of September online or by by dropping into the Tuam Municipal District Office.

