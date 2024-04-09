Public consultation on South Galway Flood Relief Scheme expected by end of summer

It is anticipated the public consultation in relation to the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme will begin by the end of summer.

The scheme seeks to alleviate flooding which has impacted homes, businesses and roads in the Gort Lowlands area.





Environmental reports and other relevant documentation are due to be sent to the OPW within the next month.

The OPW will then work through those for around two months, and the next step will be a public consultation.

