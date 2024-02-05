Public consultation on redevelopment of Woodquay park to take place tomorrow.
A public consultation on the redevelopment of Woodquay Park in Galway City will take place tomorrow at the Galway Rowing Club.
Galway City Council will display drawings that are designed to show an accessible public greenspace with biodiversity-friendly planting, age and mobility-friendly pathways and spaces for play and for rest.
City Centre Councillor Michael Crowe recently demanded progress on the park and the nearby plots around Woodquay. An area he branded one of the most neglected green areas in the entire city.
He welcomed the announcement when speaking to Galway Bay FM News this afternoon.
The public consultation and an open meeting on the plans will take place tomorrow at Galway Rowing Club from 1pm to 4.30pm.
