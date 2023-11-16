Public consultation on Portumna Forest Park Vision Masterplan extended
Colilte and Fáilte Ireland have extended the public consultation on Portumna Forest Park to Tuesday (Nov 21)
The first stage of the consultation opened three weeks ago, but has been extended to get more opinions from the local community.
The direct feedback will be used to draw up a revised vision masterplan for the park, which will focus on enhancing the recreational and tourism benefits
