  • Services

Services

Public consultation on Bothár Stiofán Cycle Network to begin in January

Published:

Public consultation on Bothár Stiofán Cycle Network to begin in January
Share story:

A public consultation on Bothar Stiofan Cycle Network Scheme is to begin in January.

The consultation will run for a month, and will be run by the Active Travel Team at Galway City Council.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The scheme is one of six Active Travel projects in Galway City and includes a proposed two cycle lanes, 3 raised crossing points and new footpaths.

Councillor Donal Lyons is urging the public to take part in the consultation:

The post Public consultation on Bothár Stiofán Cycle Network to begin in January appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Councillors promised full transparency on festival income at Galway Airport site

Galway County Councillors have been promised full transparency in relation to the income brought ...

no_space
Minister for Health announces Galway Hospice to be state-funded

The Minister for Health has announced that Galway Hospice is to be state-funded, along with three...

no_space
Refusal for housing development in Tuam town

Plans for a new housing development in Tuam town have been rejected by county planners. M. Cummin...

no_space
New legislation to save Derrybrien Wind Farm set to advance in Seanad

A new bill that aims to save Derrybrien Wind Farm – which is earmarked for dismantling R...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala rejects housing development in Claregalway

An Bord Pleanala has rejected a housing development in Claregalway. The project led by Donald Wal...

no_space
Young man who died in Monday morning traffic collision named

The young man who died after a single vehicle collision in the early hours of Monday morning in M...

no_space
Údarás na Gaeltachta to build affording housing for Irish speakers in An Cheathrú Rua

Údarás na Gaeltachta is looking to build affording housing for Irish speakers in An Cheathrú Rua....

no_space
Galway experiences biggest population increase among Gaeltacht areas

Galway has experienced the largest increase in population among Gaeltacht areas since 2016. There...

no_space
Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in investigation into Rosscahill fire

Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in the investi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up