Public consultation on Ballinasloe flood scheme to be held in the town tomorrow

Published:

A public consultation on the long-awaited Ballinasloe Flood Relief Scheme will be held in the town tomorrow.

There’s been local frustration over the slow progress – with the scheme still in the first of five stages.


It’s largely due to the requirement for extensive investigations and assessments, including environmental reports.

A public consultation on the final preferred option will be held at the Shearwater Hotel tomorrow from 1pm until 7pm.

Local senator Aisling Dolan thinks it’s very important that as many people as possile have their say.

