Public consultation now live on Western Distributor Road active travel scheme

Public consultation now live on Western Distributor Road active travel scheme
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A public consultation is now live on the Western Distributor Road Active Travel Scheme – and the public are being encouraged to take an active role.

It aims to transform 3km of the road, through dedicated cycle lanes, new pedestrian crossings, improved footpaths and redesigned bus stops.

The public consultation is now live until July 22nd and more information can be found at GalwayCity.ie.

A public information day will also be held at the Clybaun Hotel on Tuesday, June 17th, from 12pm until 7:30pm.

Councillor Alan Curran says this is a hugely important scheme, and it’s something that many people have campaigned for.

