Public consultation meeting to discuss plan for new urban quarter in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation meeting will be held this week to discuss plans for a major new urban quarter in the city.

The Project Ceannt site, adjacent to Eyre Square, would see the creation of a new urban quarter on a major 8.2 acre site.

The mixed development would include hundreds of apartments, office space, retail and commercial units and a hotel.

It’s hoped construction could begin in three years with a view to reaching completion in 2025.

The initial phase of the public consultation was launched in September with 500 engagements received to date on the plan.

The Project Ceannt group also says it has conducted 2,000 street interviews across the city and county as part of the process.

The public meeting takes place at 1-3 Merchants Road in the city on Thursday (Dec 6) from midday to 9pm.