Public consultation meeting about future of Mountbellew walled garden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation meeting will take place tomorrow evening (11/1) about the future of the walled garden in Mountbellew.

Last year, Mountbellew Heritage and Tourism Network commissioned renowned garden-designer, Fionla Reid to compile a report on the garden with recommendations.

The public consultation meeting with provide an update on progress and the challenges that lie ahead for the walled garden project.

The meeting will get underway at Mountbellew Pastoral Centre at 8p.m tomorrow.

Gerry Gavin from Mountbellew Heritage and Tourism Network says Mountbellew walled garden could have wide ranging benefits.

